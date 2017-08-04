Baltimore Ravens NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Owner Steve Bisciotti Blocking Team From Signing Colin Kaepernick

(Photo: Reuters/Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports) San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) walks through the tunnel out onto the field before the game against the San Diego Chargers before the game at Qualcomm Stadium, Sept. 1, 2016.

The Baltimore Ravens could really use a veteran quarterback to fill in for the injured Joe Flacco and play with the first-team offense during training camp. Ryan Mallett is the team's current number two quarterback, but he has been throwing far too many interceptions. So why don't the Ravens give Colin Kaepernick a chance?

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome and head coach John Harbaugh actually liked the idea of signing Kaepernick. However, owner Steve Bisciotti doesn't want the controversial quarterback on his team. Russini added that this wasn't the first time that a team owner has blocked a move to add Kaepernick.

"We are going through a process, and we have not made a decision. Steve Bisciotti has not told us we cannot sign Colin Kaepernick, nor has he blocked the move," Newsome said in the statement denying that Bisciotti has prevented them from signing Kaepernick, via ESPN.

Kaepernick is still a starter-quality quarterback, but teams have been avoiding him all summer long. The quarterback's decision to take a knee during the national anthem last season didn't sit well with a lot of people, and teams probably don't want to feel the backlash that's going to come from their fans if they sign him.

Newsome may have said that Bisciotti did not block a move to sign Kaepernick, but the Ravens owner has recently admitted that the public's reaction is going to matter when they make their decision.

"We've very sensitive to it and we're monitoring it, and we're still, as [General Manager] Ozzie [Newsome] said, scrimmaging it," Bisciotti said on Sunday, via the team's official website.

"I hope we do what is best for the team and balance that with what's best for the fans. Your opinions matter to us, and we couldn't get a consensus on it in [this room] either," he added.