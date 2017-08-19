Baltimore Ravens NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Close to a Deal With Jeremy Zuttah

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/MJofLakeland) View of M&T Bank Stadium at night with purple LED lighting.

Looks like Jeremy Zuttah may not be a free agent for long.

According to the Baltimore Sun's Mike Preston, a potential reunion is in the works between the Baltimore Ravens and their former starting center, and he said discussions have become "more intense." Preston added that the Ravens are close to a deal to bring him back.

"The Ravens expressed interest in re-signing Zuttah after they lost several offensive linemen who were expected to either start or fill reserve roles on the 53-man roster," Preston and Jeff Zrebiec wrote in their report for the Baltimore Sun.

"What's unclear is whether Zuttah would be a candidate to be the starting center in place of Jensen or whether the Ravens look at the veteran more as potential depth at the interior offensive line spots. Theoretically, they also could use Zuttah at center and move Jensen to the starting left guard spot," they added.

With John Urschel retired, and Nico Siragusa and Alex Lewis expected to miss the entire season due to injuries, the Ravens could really use an experienced center like Zuttah on the roster. Ryan Jensen started at center for the Ravens during their first two preseason games and he is currently the projected starting center for the 2017 season.

Zuttah actually earned a Pro Bowl selection playing for the Ravens last season, but they decided to ship him to the San Francisco 49ers back in March in an exchange of sixth-round picks. The 49ers released him last week and gave the starting job to Daniel Kilgore.

He has started 41 games at center in over three seasons with the Ravens and he used to play guard during his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Aside from the Ravens, the Indianapolis Colts have also expressed interest in signing him and Preston said they are still "in the picture."