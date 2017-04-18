Baltimore Ravens NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Western Michigan's Corey Davis to Visit Ravens on Monday and Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens have already brought in Clemson's Mike Williams and University of Washington's John Ross for a pre-draft visit earlier this month. Now, it's time for them to take a closer look at Western Michigan's Corey Davis.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Famartin)View of M&T Bank Stadium from southbound Maryland State Route 295 (Russell Street) in downtown Baltimore City, Maryland.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport has reported that Davis will visit the Ravens on Monday and Tuesday after he is done visiting the Tennessee Titans.

The team has the 16th overall pick in this year's draft and Davis is certainly an interesting option if he slips down the board. In fact, he seems like a better fit for the Ravens and he's a legitimate number one wide receiver. Davis may not a physical specimen like Williams or a speedster like Ross, but he's arguably the best all-around wide receiver in this year's draft.

"[H]e can do everything. He can play inside, outside, he's got the size. Can he win on third down. He's great after the catch. He's been productive throughout his career. There's a long track record there," draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said, according to the Ravens' official website.

"I think Corey Davis [would fit the Ravens] because he has all the qualities to be a number one receiver," NFL.com's Bucky Brooks stated, via baltimoreravens.com. "They need someone who can do the dirty work, that can be a chain mover. I believe Corey Davis is a guy that's better suited to play that number one role in that passing game," he continued.

Some observers have even noted that the Ravens may have used Williams' and Ross' visits as a smokescreen to hide their true interest in Davis.

Davis didn't really get the chance to show teams what he can do in the lead up to the draft since he's still recovering from an ankle surgery. But he should be back for the start of the rookie minicamps this spring.