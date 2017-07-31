Baltimore Ravens Not Ruling Out Colin Kaepernick After Signing David Olson

(Photo: Reuters/Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports) Quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) throws a pass before a game against the Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium.

Baltimore Ravens fans probably thought the team was no longer interested in Colin Kaepernick after they signed David Olson last week. However, it seems that they haven't completely closed the door on the possibility of bringing in the controversial quarterback.

During a fan forum at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and team president Dick Cass revealed that the team is still weighing the pros and cons of signing Kaepernick.

"We want to get a sense of what the attitude is out there and how Colin would handle it if he were to come, how he'd handle it and how that would change people's views," Cass said, via the Ravens' official website.

"I know that we're going to upset some people, and I know that we're going to make people happy that we stood up for somebody that has the right to do what he did. Nonviolent protesting is something that we have all embraced," Bisciotti stated.

According to NFL.com's Michael Silver, Kaepernick would welcome the chance to join the Ravens despite that fact that he would have to play backup to Joe Flacco. He also has to compete with Ryan Mallett and Olson for playing time.

Kaepernick courted controversy last season with his national anthem protest. The protest was made to show support for people of color who are being oppressed. Some people praised him for his actions, but many thought his behavior was simply unpatriotic.

Following the 2016 season, Kaepernick decided to opt out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers and become a free agent. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to find a new home and many believe that he's being blackballed by the league because of his actions.

Aside from Kaepernick, the Ravens are also keeping an eye on Robert Griffin III. The free agent quarterback worked out the Los Angeles Chargers last week, but they decided to trade for Cardale Jones instead.