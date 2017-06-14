Baltimore Ravens Still Interested in Eric Decker Even After Signing Jeremy Maclin

The Baltimore Ravens entered the offseason with a glaring hole at wide receiver. Fans knew that and pundits kept on talking about the need to add more depth at the position in the weeks leading up to the draft. But surprisingly, the Ravens didn't select a wide receiver in the draft. Instead, they decided to use their picks to fill other positions of need.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall)Eric Decker with the Denver Broncos in 2010.

Well, it's now clear that general manager Ozzie Newsome knew what he was doing. After all, patience is a virtue.

The Ravens went shopping when wide receivers Eric Decker and Jeremy Maclin suddenly became available earlier this month, and they ended up signing Maclin to a two-year deal worth $11 million. Not bad. However, they aren't done yet.

ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that the Ravens are still in the mix to sign Decker.

The Ravens were reportedly interested in the veteran wide receiver when the New York Jets placed him on the trading block last week, but they did the smart thing and waited for the Jets to release him.

Why would the Ravens trade for Decker and take an $8.75 million cap hit if they could offer him a more team-friendly contract once he becomes a free agent? Decker's trade value predictably dropped when the Jets announced that they were releasing him if they failed to trade him.

Meanwhile, quarterback Joe Flacco seems to like the idea of signing Decker as well even if they already have Maclin onboard.

"Eric would be a great guy, too, especially losing Dennis and getting a guy who go inside. He's been a great receiver and he's played with some big quarterbacks. I'm sure he's been coached up. Listen, I've seen what he can do. Anytime you add players like that, it's going to be good for your team," Flacco said after practice, via ESPN.