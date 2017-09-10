Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals Live Stream Free (CBS TV Channel, Preview): Watch NFL 2017 Football Online

The Baltimore Ravens will go on the road in Week 1 of the NFL 2017 regular season this Sunday to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game has a scheduled start time of 1 p.m. ET and takes place from the Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The game can be watched on TV on the CBS network, or online through free live stream (details below).

The Ravens will be encouraged with a number of their key players back in their lineup for today's game. Oppositely, the Bengals will feel slightly short-handed with some key players unable to make it for this season opener.

(PHOTO:REUTERS/Joe Giza ) Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half of their NFL football game in Baltimore, Maryland September 11, 2011.

The Ravens will have quarterback Joe Flacco available for the starting line up after missing the entire preseason due to his back injury. Joining him will be receiver Breshad Perriman, as well as running back Danny Woodhead.

However, the Bengals will be missing linebacker Vontaze Burfict and cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones, who are both serving suspensions.

Despite those knocks, the Bengals remain favorites in the eyes of most pundits, and they have not lost at home to the Ravens since way back in 2011.

Flacco has said, "It is a tough place to play, and they are a good football team. They have been a good football team for a lot of years now. You guys have seen it. We have a tough time winning there."

Earlier this week the Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots started their season against the Kansas City Chiefs, and prior to the game many were hailing the Patriots as a team potentially capable of a "perfect season".

However, it seems New England wanted to get any pressure associated with that record off their shoulders from the start as they capitulated in the fourth quarter to lose the game 27-42.

The game had been a tight one until the final quarter. At the end of the first there was nothing separating the teams as things were deadlocked on 7-7. Either side of half time, the Patriots nudged their way into the lead, winning each quarter 10-7, to head into the fourth with a healthy six point lead.

Many had expected the Patriots to turn the screw in the fourth and power on to victory. However, nothing can be further from the truth, as the Chiefs were the ones who exploded into life, scoring 21 unanswered points in the final quarter to post an overwhelming 42-27 scoreline.

Kareem Hunt was one hero for the Chiefs on Thursday night. He fumbled on his first ever NFL carry, and others may have allowed that to affect their confidence. Not Hunt. He went on to score three times and recorded an amazing 239 yards on his pro debut which is the highest for an NFL debut since the 1970 merger.

Chiefs' coach Andy Reid revealed just how much the win meant to Kansas City, as he said after the game: "We're going to enjoy the heck out of it."

However, he also put the win in perspective, adding, "It's one of 16 and something to build on."

Reid spoke about Hunt's amazing debut: "It started out just a little bit shaky, but it was all heart. He was trying too hard."

Revealing just what an accomplishment the Chiefs had achieved, Alex Smith became the first quarterback to pile on 300-plus yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions against Patriots' coach Bill Belichick. The Chiefs' 42 points were also the most New England have allowed under Belichick in his 17-plus seasons with the Patriots.

This was also the first time the Patriots had lost at the Gillette Stadium after leading at half-time, which was a record that spanned an impressive 82 games.

In reaction to their disappointing loss, quarterback Tom Brady said afterwards, "I just think we need to have more urgency and go out there and perform a lot better. It's a winning attitude, a championship attitude you have to bring every day. We had it handed to us on our own field."

Smith said of Hunt: "To start on your first carry like that and have it go like that, it would be hard to overcome for a lot of guys. I thought it was awesome coach coming right back to him. There was a good chunk there where we were going as Kareem was going. He was really a big chunk of the offense tonight. For a young guy, we put a lot on him, in all facets of the offense tonight, and he was able to handle it."

Today's game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals has a scheduled start time of 1 p.m. ET and can be watched on TV on the CBS network. The game can also be watched online through live stream by clicking here.