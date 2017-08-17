Bandai Namco Releases 'Projekt #1514' Short Teaser Trailer, Sparks Fan Speculations

REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon A costume player poses in front of Bandai Namco Holdings' logo at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan.

Bandai Namco recently released a teaser trailer for an unknown game they have in the works. And, needless to say, it has piqued fan interest.

The 30-second teaser for the untitled game, tenatively known as "Projekt #1514," opened with a shot of a ruined cityscape. By the looks of it, the whole place has been abandoned. It is clear from the dilapidated buildings and unkempt streets that something terrible has happened in the setting. As the screen shifts to the game's logo, five gunshots are seen and heard.

"Military battlefield, bullets, shots and dark atmospheres are key elements of this trailer," the announcement from Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe states. "Which world is this? What are they fighting for?"

Of course, those questions were not answered in the trailer. It has effectively launched fan speculation about the game. It is possible that the game is set on Earth, but it is also possible that it could be somewhere else. No details about the story or characters have been revealed thus far.

Some fans think that it could be an entirely new IP, while others have reason to believe that it could be a continuation or sequel of some sort. It is important to note that Bandai Namco is partnering up with Dimps, a Japanese video game developer known for such titles as "Dragon Ball Xenoverse," "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" and "Street Fighter V."

Based on the gunshots, some fans are already under the impression that "Project #1514" is a shooter game. Others are more critical of the graphics, though, saying that they look outdated.

It does not seem likely that Bandai Namco will reveal all of the project's details immediately. However, fans who would like to be the first to find out about any news related to "Projekt #1514" can subscribe to the video game publisher's newsletter.

