Banker Sues 'Demonic' Ex-Wife, Claiming She 'Removed God From Their Daughter's Life, Stopped Her From Going to Church'

An investment banker from New York City has accused his former wife of being "demonic" and "removing God from their 12-year-old daughter's life" after she stopped taking their child to church.

(PHOTO: WIKIPEDIA) New York State Supreme Court Building, formerly the New York County Courthouse, in 2013.

Manuel Asensio, 62, filed a lawsuit against in Manhattan Supreme Court against his ex-wife Emilie Bosak for taking their daughter to the St. Barts Caribbean island over Easter without his permission, the New York Post reported.

Asensio said this was in violation of their divorce settlement in 2013 where they agreed to inform each other if their daughter was leaving New York and "consult" one another about her education, religion and health concerns.

The Cuban-born Bear Stearns financier also claimed in the lawsuit that Bosak had stopped taking their daughter to church and ended her religious education.

That was not the first time that Asensio described Bosak as "demonic." In June 2015, he also maligned his ex-wife for her alleged "demonic capacities." That was when he sued her for defamation, making false statements, and breaching the terms of their 2003 pre-nuptial agreement.

He also claimed that his ex-wife filed false domestic abuse complaints against him in 2010 and 2014 to have him arrested.

The couple got married in 2003, which Asensio called "a marriage of convenience." They separated four years later and their divorce was finalized in 2013.

"Marrying [Bosak] was a risky proposition," Asensio said in his 2015 suit, adding that he had no clue "she has such demonic capacities."

Following the domestic abuse complaints filed by Bosak, the latter gained custody of their child.

Bosak, a fashion model turned real-estate agent, has not commented on the lawsuits.

However, her divorce attorney, Sue Moss, said Asensio is a "deadbeat dad" who owes "tens of thousands of dollars" in child support. Moss said Asensio has been targeting his ex-wife ever since she was granted custody of their child following their divorce.

"Mr. Asensio has filed countless frivolous motions against Ms. Bosak in Family Court," Moss said. "Since his frivolous motions in Family Court haven't worked, now he's trying his hand at Supreme Court."