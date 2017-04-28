Baptist School Now Requires Teachers to Apply Philippians 4:8 to Curriculum

A Baptist school based in Ohio has started implementing a new guideline in formulating teachers' courseworks based on a Biblical teaching from the book of Philippians.

While Cedarville University already employs a religious direction in its curriculum, officials from the school decided to raise the bar higher and impose a new Biblically Consistent Curriculum policy, wrote Christianity Today.

University Vice President Loren Reno and Assistant Vice President of Academics Thomas Mach drafted the new guidelines, which are now being implemented in the Arts, Communications and English departments.

The new policy takes into account apostle Paul's teaching to the church in Philippi as written in Philippians 4:8 (ESV):

"Finally, brother, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things."

With the new system in place, students will no longer have access to materials that "may be considered 'adult' in nature, that represent immorality, or that may be a stumbling block to students." As such, R-rated movies such as the critically-acclaimed "Schindler's List" cannot be viewed in the school without removing certain parts.

The Christian school's new policy drew criticism from members of the faculty who expressed their frustration over the immediate implementation of the guidelines.

A teacher who spoke on condition of anonymity revealed that the "faculty in various department meetings were absolutely furious – even faculty who tend to be in favor of the administration's policies. It seems to be the goal is to have a squeaky clean, shiny place – scrubbed clean like a Christian bookstore."

The authors of the new policy assured that the students will still be exposed to ideologies and philosophies that are opposite to God's Word as a "crucial part of the educational experience."

Mach explained that the policy was in no way enacted to address scientific facts or "determinism in the field of history."

Meanwhile, some faculty members have expressed concern over a possible crackdown on certain departments as the school shifted to a more conservative approach.

In 2007, the university sacked one of its Bible professors for violating "his contract" not related to "doctrinal, theological issues at all."

Some teachers have begun looking for job opportunities elsewhere because of the change.

Others bemoaned the "lack of insight and message of distrust" shown in the implementation of the policy without consultation with the faculty.

But Mach defended the school's leadership approach.

"Faculty have the sense that policies should be originated by them or driven by them. That's very much part of the academia – no question about it," he said. "But Christian schools are distinct. In our handbook, these sorts of policies are driven by the board of trustees."