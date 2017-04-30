Baptist Seminary Issues Apology After Professors' 'Gangster' Photo Draws Backlash

A Baptist seminary in Texas has issued an apology after some of its faculty members posed as gangster rappers in a controversial photo. The image has since received a lot of criticisms for its seemingly racist undertone.

(PHOTO: TWITTER/BARRY MCCARTY) Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary professors pose as gangster rappers.

Five professors including a dean of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth posed for a remembrance photo to mark the departure of one of their staff known for his "rap style" in preaching, who would be taking on a pastoral role.

School of Preaching Dean David Allen, Preaching Professor Barry McCarty, Associate Professor of Preaching Matthew McKellar, Dean Emeritus and Professor of Pastoral Ministry Deron Biles, and Vice President for Student Service and Preaching Professor Kyle Walker all donned bandanas, hoodies and gold chains and posed for the photo, which was later uploaded to Twitter, reported Christian News Network.

Many social media users who saw the photo were appalled and offended as it seemed to make fun of black rappers.

One user who commented described the photo as "blatantly racist," telling the professors they "should be ashamed" of themselves.

Another called it "stereotyping" and "disgusting."

Allen defended the photo on Twitter and explained that it was a going-away present to a faculty member.

However, many remained unconvinced. Media queries regarding the photo were sent to the dean's email, which prompted Allen to come out with an apology, said Faithfully Magazine.

"I apologize for a recent image I posted which was offensive. Context is immaterial. @swbts stance on race is clear as mine," wrote the dean.

The seminary has also asked the photo to be removed.

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary President Paige Patterson came out with a statement that addressed the controversy.

The head of the school stated that they will continue to do what they can to remove traces of racism in their campus.

"Southwestern cannot make a moment of bad judgment disappear," Patterson wrote. "But we can and will redouble our efforts to put an end to any form of racism on this campus and to return to a focus that is our priority – namely, getting the Gospel to every man and woman on earth."