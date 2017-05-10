Barack Obama Healthcare News: Former President Places Importance on Political Courage as Congress Deals With Health Care Battle

Former President Barack Obama has stayed away from politics since leaving the White House, despite the Trump administration fervently trying to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. But in a rare public appearance over the weekend, the former commander-in-chief talked about his hope for the country's healthcare system.

Reuters/Brian SnyderFormer President Barack Obama speaks after receiving the 2017 Profile in Courage Award during a ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston.

On Sunday, May 7, Obama received the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation's Profile in Courage Award. During his speech, the former president talked about political courage, calling to mind the men and women of Congress who risked their seats in order to pass Obamacare, which sought to provide healthcare to all Americans.

Even at the cost of their political careers, these lawmakers did not regret their decision as it helped give 20 million people health insurance. According to Obama, these people embody political courage in that they placed more importance on their integrity and ethics rather than on the desire to maintain office.

Obama's speech is timely, as just days before, GOP representatives passed the American Health Care Act (AHCA), which repeals Obamacare. The bill just narrowly passed at 217 to 213, as all Democrats and 20 Republicans opposed the bill.

Now, as the GOP health care bill moves to the Senate, Obama urged its members to tread carefully and take to heart what it means to have political courage.

"I hope that current members of Congress recall that it actually doesn't take a lot of courage to aid those who are already powerful, already comfortable, already influential. But it does require some courage to champion the vulnerable and the sick and the infirm, those who often have no access to the corridors of power," he said.

"It is my fervent hope and the hope of millions that regardless of party, such courage is still possible, that today's members of Congress, regardless of party, are willing to look at the facts and speak the truth even when it contradicts party positions," Obama added.

AHCA still has a long road ahead of it as Republican senators have expressed their desire to introduce a lot of revisions and changes that would reflect their own health care priorities. Ultimately, their goal is to create a bill that will obtain 51 votes, which will be a challenging endeavor since they only have a 52 to 48 advantage over Democrats.