'Barbie' Live-Action Cast News: Anne Hathaway Up for Lead in Sony Film

Sony may have just found its new lead to star in the live-action "Barbie" film that has been in the works for years.

Amy Schumer was previously set to portray the titular role, but the comedienne dropped out because of conflicts with her schedule. Now, according to reports, Anne Hathaway will be taking on the role.

Hathaway's casting is not yet final, a spokesperson for the studio told Entertainment Weekly. However, Hathaway has a packed schedule and may not be able to accommodate the film should it keep its June 2018 release date, which Sony intends to do. Regardless, the Academy Award-winning actress will surely bring a lot to the character.

The live-action "Barbie" film is set to focus on feminism and identity, telling the story of a woman who gradually realizes that she just does not belong in the world of perfect Barbies. She travels to the real world, similar to "Enchanted" starring Amy Adams, and learns things about herself.

Alethea Jones is also reportedly in negotiations to direct the upcoming film. Hathaway apparently had a lot to do with selecting the Australian director, who is known for her work on "Fun Mom Dinner."

The producers of the upcoming film include Amy Pascal, Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald. President and COO of Mattel Richard Dickson will serve as an executive producer as well as Julia Pistor and Evan Hayes.

Hathaway was most recently seen in "Colossal" starring opposite Jason Sudeikis. She won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Fantine in 2012's "Les Miserables."

Her upcoming films include "Nasty Women" with Rebel Wilson and "Ocean's Eight" with a handful of other notable actresses such as Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling and Awkwafina. The all-female heist film is set to debut on June 8, 2018. Hathaway previously confessed that she was nervous around Rihanna and found herself singing her songs on set.

The live-action "Barbie" film is slated to premiere in the United States on June 29, 2018.