'Barbie' Live-Action Movie Release Date, Cast News: Anne Hathaway's Demands Angers Producers?

The "Barbie" live-action film is in the middle of pre-production with Sony Pictures. Before actual work begins on the set, however, lead star Anne Hathaway is said to be making unreasonable demands and angering the producers.

Reuters/Kevork Djansezian Sony wants Anne Hathaway to lead its "Barbie" live-action adaptation but so far there is no confirmation if the actress is on board.

Sources disclosed to a print magazine that Hathaway supposedly asked for script changes to the "Barbie" live-action movie. She made so many demands that the story has become different from what Sony and Mattel originally intended.

But Gossip Cop confirmed that the tabloid report on Hathaway's diva behavior is fabricated. The actress' reps confirmed that the story on OK! is "completely bogus."

News of Hathaway potentially replacing Amy Schumer in "Barbie" surfaced in June. Sony, however, has not confirmed whether the actress is on board for the project as the Oscar-winning star's work schedule has been one of the biggest obstacles in her signing up for the movie.

In convincing Hathaway to play the iconic role, however, Sony and Mattel brought in writer Olivia Milch to rewrite the original script. Milch also wrote the screenplay for "Ocean's Eight," where Hathaway is part of the cast.

The "Barbie" live-action movie will center on the character deciding to leave Barbieland after realizing she doesn't belong in its perfect world. It will also be about learning to accept that perfection and happiness do not come from other sources except ones' self. It will follow similar themes from movies like "Enchanted," which starred Amy Adams, and "Big," which starred Tom Hanks.

Pending an official announcement from Sony regarding casting, Hathaway's work schedule is indeed filled up. The actress' next big screen outing, "Ocean's Eight" with Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett, will be in theaters in early 2018. She is also currently filming "Serenity" with Matthew McConaughey and Diane Lane, and will also be working on the sci-fi movie "02."

Hathaway also plans on doing a third "Princess Diaries" film under Disney with Julie Andrews. The studio, however, has yet to approve the said project.