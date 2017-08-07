Barcelona Transfer Rumors 2017: Barça Closing in on Philippe Coutinho

(Photo: Reuters/Carl Recine) Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring their second goal against Middlesbrough, May 21, 2017.

Barcelona's coffers are overflowing after Neymar completed his €222 million (around £200 million) transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, but it seems that they are prepared to spend most of that money to bring Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembélé to Camp Nou this summer.

According to the Daily Star's Paul Hetherington, Barcelona are ready to test Liverpool's resolve to keep Coutinho with a £120 million offer, and he added that the Catalan giants are also planning to lodge a £70 million offer for Borussia Dortmund's Dembélé.

However, Alec Shilton of The Sun has reported that Barcelona are confident that they can sign Coutinho for £30 million less, and he said they are also closing in on a £90-million deal to sign Dembélé.

The figures on the reports are different, but both agree that Barcelona are making moves to sign Coutinho and Dembélé before the summer transfer window closes and the club is willing to pay astronomical transfer fees to get them.

Jürgen Klopp has repeatedly said that Coutinho wasn't for sale. But according to ESPN, the Reds manager has been overruled by the club's board and they now prepared to sell him for €100 million (around £90 million). The report says that Barça are confident they can seal the deal in the coming days and they are planning to announce the signing this week.

"Klopp is resolute in his objection to selling Coutinho, but it seems as though the £90m offer is too much for the club to turn down. However, Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has met with Barcelona officials and has accepted their offer," Coral Barry said in his column for Metro.

"Spanish publications are also claiming the deal is done and an announcement is imminent," he added.

Meanwhile, Sport has also reported that Barça will use part of the money they got from selling Neymar to fund a deal to bring Iñigo Martínez to Camp Nou.