Barcelona Transfer Rumors 2017: Barça Eyeing Paris Saint-Germain's Julian Draxler

It goes without saying that Barcelona are going to pursue a handful of quality footballers with the money they got after they sold Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

The likes of Antoine Griezmann, Paulo Dybala, Dele Alli, Eden Hazard and Ángel Di Maria have emerged as potential targets in recent weeks. But as of the moment, Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembélé seem to be on top of that list, and Barcelona are reportedly working on deals to bring them both to Camp Nou. However, it's possible that Barça may be eyeing another footballer as a replacement for Neymar.

German news outlet Bild has reported that Julian Draxler's agent, Roger Wittmann, was allegedly spotted at the Barcelona–El Prat airport and it was suggested that he might be there to discuss a deal with Barça.

The German left winger joined PSG earlier this year and he has played well so far for the Parisians. However, his future with the club is unclear after they signed Neymar since both of them prefer to play in an advanced role on the left flank.

Of course, Draxler can always play as an attacking midfielder or right winger, but there's no guarantee he will play regular first-team football if he changes position. With Neymar gone, Barcelona are looking for someone to fill the gaping hole they have on the left wing and Draxler seem like a perfect fit.

The German winger was reportedly one of the four footballers that Barça asked for when they were still negotiating a deal for Neymar, but a player-plus-cash swap was difficult to pull off.

Meanwhile, Sport has reported that Barcelona are also in advanced talks to sign Paulinho from Guangzhou Evergrande. The Chinese club has rejected Barça's bid for the midfielder earlier this summer, but it appears that the two sides have continued to negotiate.