Barcelona Transfer Rumors 2017: Barça Interested in Bayern Munich's Douglas Costa

New Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is shopping for a right winger this summer and there's talk that they want to bring Gerard Deulofeu back to Camp Nou. Riyad Mahrez's name has also been mentioned, and it seems that a certain winger who's currently plying his trade in the Bundesliga may be on their radar as well.

(Photo: Reuters/Ralph Orlowski)Bayern Munich's Douglas Costa (R) in action against SV Darmstadt 98, Dec. 18, 2016.

According to Sport, Barcelona are considering signing Bayern Munich's Douglas Costa this summer because Valverde wants someone who can excel in one-on-one situations. Costa had a rough season with Bayern Munich and he reportedly wants to move on to another club this offseason. The Brazilian footballer is valued at around £30 million.

"With Neymar and Douglas Costa, Barça would have the best pair of wingers on the planet. In addition, the current Bayern player would also be a high quality replacement for Ney on the left, when he's injured, suspended or rested. Both adapt perfectly to a number of formations. They could even change positions during matches," Joaquim Piera wrote in his report for Sport.

That's an interesting take on Costa's potential role with the club. But it should be noted that he wasn't happy with his limited role with Bayern Munich when Carlo Ancelotti took over last season. Would he be content playing in a front-heavy club like Barcelona?

It will be interesting to see how Valverde handles this if they sign Costa.

Don't forget, Barça often deploy Lionel Messi on the right flank of the pitch even though he usually drops deep to collect the ball in the midfield. However, he can easily play an advanced attacking midfielder role and act as a playmaker if they want to accommodate someone like Costa at right wing.

In any case, Barça could use a speedy winger like Costa on their squad and he would be a welcome addition.