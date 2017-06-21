Barcelona Transfer Rumors 2017: Barça May Offer Rafinha as Part of Deal for Arsenal's Hector Bellerin

Looks like Barcelona are stepping up their efforts to sign Arsenal's £45-million-rated right-back Héctor Bellerín.

(Photo: Reuters/Dylan Martinez Livepic)Héctor Bellerín celebrates after Aaron Ramsey (not pictured) scores the first goal against Tottenham, March 5, 2016.

According to Marca, the Catalan giants are considering using Brazilian midfielder Rafinha Alcántara as a bargaining chip in a deal to bring Bellerín back to Camp Nou.

The Brazilian midfielder reportedly wants to leave Barcelona because of the lack of regular first-team opportunities, and it is said that he is keen on a move to North London. Marca's Ramiro Aldunate also claims that Arsenal are interested in Rafinha as well.

"The admiration is mutual, as the Gunners are also interested in the 24-year-old as part of their plans to strengthen in midfield and his style of play is the kind that Arsene Wenger would like to have in his side," Aldunate wrote in his report.

"By sweetening the deal with the inclusion of Rafinha, who the Blaugrana value at 30 million euros, they could tempt the London-based team into selling Bellerin and at an affordable price," he added.

Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger has always given young players a chance to shine, so this seems like the perfect place for Rafinha to move to.

On the Barcelona side, the club has been pursuing Bellerín for some time now, but Barça had to look for a way to make Arsenal lower the asking price for the Spanish right-back because they still need to sign Marco Verratti.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Bellerín is aware of the discussions between Barcelona and Arsenal, and he knows that negotiations are going to be complicated so he's not expecting a transfer to happen until July. Apparently, his family has already moved back to Catalonia.

Meanwhile, the Independent has reported that Arsenal have informed Barcelona that Bellerín is not for sale. The Spanish right-back just signed a six-and-a-half-year deal with the Gunners last year, so they don't have a reason to let him leave right now. Well, unless Bellerín forces his way out of the club.