Barcelona Transfer Rumors 2017: Barça Open Talks With Liverpool for Philippe Coutinho

(Photo: Reuters/Jason Cairnduff Livepic) Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho in action against Burnley, March 12, 2017.

It's clear that Liverpool will continue to ward off potential suitors for Philippe Coutinho. But what if the player himself wants to play elsewhere?

Spanish news outlet Sport has reported that Barcelona have sent their representatives to London to negotiate with Liverpool over a deal for Coutinho. As of the moment, the Reds still refuse to sell him. However, the report notes that they may be willing to part ways with him if the two clubs can agree on a transfer fee.

Barcelona have reportedly offered to pay €75 million for Coutinho, but Liverpool don't want to sell him for less than €100 million. Right now, Barça are unwilling to pay that much and they are only willing to increase the offer to €80 million.

"The first steps are done, with Barcelona aware Coutinho wants to play at the Camp Nou. There is a good understanding with his people, but they have made it clear that the Brazilian wants there to be a good deal with Liverpool, and doesn't want to leave by the back door. That means Barcelona will have to slow cook the deal," Joaquim Piera said in his report for Sport.

"The signing of Coutinho is strategic too. The Brazilian is a close friend of Neymar and would keep the winger happy in the team. And in the future, if Neymar decided to leave, Coutinho could be his replacement," he added.

Piera also pointed out that Coutinho will have to take a pay cut to join Barcelona, but he's willing to make the move to Camp Nou to advance his football career.

Meanwhile, Catalan radio station RAC1 has reported that Barça have already reached an agreement over personal terms with Coutinho. Don Balón is also claiming that Barcelona are considering including Ivan Rakitić in a potential player-plus-cash swap deal to entice Liverpool to part ways with the Brazilian footballer.