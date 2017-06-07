Barcelona Transfer Rumors 2017: Barça Reportedly Closing In on Héctor Bellerín

Where there's smoke, there's fire.

Reuters/Dylan MartinezHéctor Bellerín celebrates after Aaron Ramsey (not pictured) scores against Tottenham, March 5, 2016.

Héctor Bellerín has been the subject of much speculation this summer after an up-and-down season with Arsenal. The Spanish right-back has played well for the Gunners in the past couple of seasons, but it may be time for him to rejoin his boyhood club.

Reports from Spain note that personal terms have already been agreed between Barcelona and Bellerín. Of course, this isn't a done deal yet, and Barça still have to convince Arsenal to let him leave. To speed up the process, the Spanish footballer will reportedly discuss the matter with Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger next week.

Bellerín has never been shy about his desire to play for Barcelona one day. In a recent interview with Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, he even admitted that he's happy to hear that Barça are interested in him.

"I was lucky enough to take a chance on Arsenal [as a 16-year-old]. Things have gone well and now hearing this type of news about Barca is something which makes me happy, but it doesn't depend on me," Bellerín said, via ESPN FC.

In an interview with Sport, Bellerín also confessed that the Gunners' failure to qualify for the Champions League next season may have an impact on his plans this summer.

"Everyone who has played in the Champions League wants to get back to playing in it again. We all want to be at the top level. To not play in the Champions League is a disappointment, something negative. It's not ideal and it could condition [plans] a little, yes," Bellerín said in the interview.

Barça have a huge hole to fill at right-back ever since Dani Alves left and Bellerín can easily slip into that role in the Starting XI.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star has reported that Barcelona are willing to send Arda Turan, Denis Suarez or Rafinha to Arsenal to lower the transfer fee for Bellerín.