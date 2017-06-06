Barcelona Transfer Rumors 2017: Barça Reportedly Pursuing Ángel Di María

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Ángel Di María reportedly has a new suitor. And this one happens to be bitter rivals with his former team in La Liga.

(Photo: Reuters/Stephane Mahe)Paris Saint-Germain's Ángel Di María celebrates after scoring against SCO Angers, April 14, 2017.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are interested in bringing former Real Madrid winger Di María to Camp Nou as a replacement for the struggling Arda Turan. The report also claims that Lionel Messi will attempt to persuade his fellow Argentinian to join them this summer.

Turan is expected to leave Barcelona in the coming months and Marca has reported that the club will probably sell him to a club in China.

Di María is a viable option for Barça and he's definitely an upgrade over the Turkish midfielder. The Argentinian footballer is an elite winger, but he may have to settle for a role in midfield if he wants to join Barça since they already have Messi, Luis Suárez and Neymar up front. That's shouldn't be a problem, though, since he already has a lot of experience playing at midfield with Real Madrid.

"Di Maria has many of the qualities needed to thrive at the Camp Nou with his superb technique and vision among his standout attributes," Bleacher Report's Christopher Simpson wrote in his report.

"The prospect of rejoining a league in which he excelled could trump any lingering loyalty for Madrid, and he too would likely welcome the prospect of playing with Messi at club level as well as on the international stage," he continued.

Di María has been drawing interest from some of the top clubs in Europe after another solid season with PSG. In fact, Real Madrid are reportedly interested in him as well. This means the two rival clubs may have to go head-to-head for his signature.

Well, Real Madrid fans probably don't want to see one of their former stars join their arch rivals, so expect Los Blancos to do their best to bring Di María back to the Santiago Bernabéu.