Barcelona Transfer Rumors 2017: Barça to Go Head-to-Head With Real Madrid to Sign Dani Ceballos

(Photo: Reuters/Jon Nazca) Dani Ceballos (10) during a game against Barcelona, January 29, 2017.

Big clubs are always keeping an eye out for up-and-coming players who are brimming with potential. The goal is to stockpile as many young talents as they can in the hopes that a few of them will eventually become world-class players.

Once in a while, these clubs will have to go against each other to sign their targets and that's when things get interesting.

According to Marca, Barcelona have entered the race for Real Betis central midfielder Dani Ceballos's signature and they are going to go head-to-head with Real Madrid to sign him.

The two clubs have fought over a number of players in the past, so this is just the next chapter in their storied rivalry.

In a news conference, Betis vice-president Lorenzo Serra Ferrer confirmed that Barça are interested in Ceballos, but he didn't share any further details.

"They [Barcelona] asked me what my opinion of Dani was, and I gave it to them, and you can imagine what it was," Ferrer said, via ESPN FC.

"We love him and we value him here. We hope he can continue with us, not just for one season but for many more. We had a nice and respectful conversation. We spoke about things but not going into specifics about one team or another. Tomorrow or the next day he will talk to the coach [Quique Setien] and we will see if between all of us we can convince him," he continued.

Ferrer would like to see Ceballos stay at Betis, but if two of the biggest clubs in the world come calling, the midfielder will have to listen to their offers.

Meanwhile, Marca has reported that Ferrer would rather see Ceballos join Barcelona due to his relationship with the Catalan club's executives. Betis and Barça just finalized a deal to send Cristian Tello to the Andalucian club last week.

Barcelona seem to be in the lead right now, but Real Madrid are not going to give up on their pursuit just yet. Serie A champions Juventus are also interested in Ceballos.