Barcelona Transfer Rumors 2017: Barça to Lodge Final €25-Million Offer for Paulinho

(Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter) Paulinho (L) of China's Guangzhou Evergrande celebrates with teammate Zou Zheng after scoring against Mexico's Club America during their Club World Cup quarter-final soccer match in Osaka, Japan, Dec. 13, 2015.

José Paulo Bezerra Maciel Júnior, the footballer better known as Paulinho, has been linked with a move to Barcelona in the past few weeks, but so far, Guangzhou Evergrande have rejected the club's advances for the Brazilian midfielder. The Chinese club have already turned down Barça's initial offer of €20 million. However, the Catalan giants aren't going to give up just yet.

According to Spanish news outlet Sport, Barça are planning to make a final offer of €25 million for Paulinho plus two million euros more in bonuses.

Well, the good news is that Paulinho really wants to join Barcelona.

"Since I received the offer from Barca I've not stopped thinking about it and I hope things can be resolved this week," Paulinho said, according to ESPN FC. "If the two clubs reach an agreement, everything between me and Barca will be very easy," he added.

Paulinho also explained that wouldn't mind earning less with Barcelona as long as he's happy with the decision he made.

The former Tottenham midfielder has been playing great for Evergrande this season and he would be a great addition for Barça. Over the weekend, his fellow Brazilian, Neymar, also told the press that they were going to welcome him with open arms if he could secure a move to Barcelona.

Unfortunately, Guangzhou Evergrande refused to budge because they don't want to part ways with a vital member of their squad in the middle of the season.

"Regarding Paulinho, there is nothing to discuss until the end of the season," Evergrande chairman Xi Jiayin told the Chinese media, via Reuters.

Barcelona's chances of signing Paulinho are not very good right now. They can't do anything about it if Evergrande refuse to let him leave. However, they can always try again when the Chinese Super League season ends this November.