Barcelona Transfer Rumors 2017: Barça to Offer €150 Million for Philippe Coutinho

(Photo: Reuters/Carl Recine) Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring their second goal against Middlesbrough, May 21, 2017.

Barcelona just refuse to give up in their pursuit to sign Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho.

The Reds have already turned down two offers from the Catalan giants, but according to The Sunday Times, Barça are preparing a final offer of €150 million (around £137 million) for the Brazilian footballer.

Coutinho dealt Liverpool a huge blow last Friday when he handed in a formal transfer request moments after the club's owners Fenway Sports Group issued a statement insisting he's not leaving this summer. As expected, the request was rejected.

The Reds want to hold on to their best player, but if Barcelona are willing to pay €150 million to sign him, they may have to consider parting ways with him.

Jürgen Klopp doesn't want to see Coutinho leave, but he has admitted that there's really nothing he can do if the club bosses decide to sell the winger/attacking midfielder.

"I don't make the decision. If we sell a player, or don't sell him, then I must accept it," Klopp said, via The Sun. "I cannot say anything about the situation. I just work with him, then I must accept it. I just work with the players I have and that is what I'm always doing," he added.

Reds captain Jordan Henderson was also asked by reporters if he could convince Coutinho to stay, and he said he couldn't influence the decision his teammate makes.

Meanwhile, pundit Ian Wright believes that Liverpool should just give in and allow Barcelona to sign Coutinho because the Brazilian footballer may become a distraction if he stays.

"If Coutinho stays, the whole thing will focus on him. Picture it now. Every week: Will he play? Will he not? Did he give everything? Why was he subbed? Why was he on the bench?" Wright said in his column for The Sun.

Wright also pointed out that Liverpool can use the money they receive from selling Coutinho to address their defensive woes. The Reds actually did quite well on offense during their match against Watford on Saturday, but their defense let them down and they had to settle for a 3–3 draw.