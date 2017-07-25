Barcelona Transfer Rumors 2017: Barça to Pursue Juventus' Paulo Dybala If Neymar Leaves

(Photo: Reuters/Giorgio Perottino Livepic) Juventus' Paulo Dybala in action against Barcelona, April 11, 2017.

Juventus' Paulo Dybala is back on Barcelona's radar.

According to Spanish news outlet Marca, Barcelona have lined up Dybala as a potential replacement in case Neymar leaves this summer.

"Barcelona and Dybala have spoken before and the Argentine is interested in moving to Catalonia at some point, so discussions would not be starting from scratch if they were to open again," Ramiro Aldunate wrote in his report for Marca.

Dybala has talked about his desire to team up with fellow Argentinian Lionel Messi in the past, so Barcelona shouldn't have any problems convincing the forward to join them.

Mundo Deportivo has also claimed that when Dybala signed an extension with Juventus earlier this year, a €110–120 million release clause was included in his contract. However, Barcelona are reportedly the only club that can activate this clause.

Barcelona should be able to come up with that sum if they sell Neymar. Paris Saint-Germain have been pursuing the Brazilian footballer in the past few weeks and reports note they are planning to activate his €222 million release clause. According to ESPN FC, PSG and Neymar have already reached an agreement over personal terms and he's expected to earn up to €30 million a year if he joins the Parisians.

Meanwhile, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri recently talked about the rumors surrounding Dybala and he doesn't seem to be worried about Barça's interest in the Argentinian forward.

"I'm not worried about losing Dybala. On the other hand, I don't know first-hand what's going on with Neymar and PSG so I don't know if Barça will have to sign a replacement. It's something I can't control, so I'm not worried," Allegri said, according to Sport.

Juventus will probably be reluctant to part ways with Dybala. They have already lost Leonardo Bonucci to league rivals A.C. Milan, and they don't want to see another key player leave this summer.