Barcelona Transfer Rumors 2017: Barça to Target Philippe Coutinho, Eden Hazard and Dele Alli If Neymar Leaves

(Photo: Reuters/Stefan Wermuth Livepic) Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring their first goal against Southampton, April 25, 2017.

It seems that Barcelona may have already drawn up a list of potential replacements for Neymar if he decides to leave this summer.

According to the Mirror, Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho is on top of the list, but Barcelona may target Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Tottenham's Dele Alli instead if the Reds continue to insist that they don't want to sell their star.

All three are suitable replacements for Neymar, but all of this will depend on whether the Brazilian forward stays or goes this summer.

A month ago, people scoffed at the idea of Neymar leaving Barcelona this summer, but a lot has happened since then as speculation over his future continues to mount.

Last week, Neymar had to be restrained by his teammates when he went after newly acquired right-back Nélson Semedo during a training session, and he stormed off the field following the altercation. Of course, teammates would argue from time to time so there's nothing to be worried about.

Barcelona fans were nervous when several reports came out saying Neymar had to cancel a promotional event in China because he was "busy with transfer business." However, the Brazilian footballer's camp has denied they had an agreement with the Chinese travel agency that made the claim.

"We also communicate that the Chinese agency is selling tickets to fans, without the knowledge and approval of those who represent Neymar Jr., who would never do something like this. After this notification, the agency cancelled the meeting," Neymar's camp said in a statement, via ESPN FC.

Meanwhile, Neymar earned the ire of fans when he was spotted visiting Real Madrid's dressing room after El Clásico Miami last Saturday. When he emerged from the room, it was clear that he swapped shirt with a Real Madrid player. Apparently, the player he exchanged shirts with was Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos.

"I swapped shirts with him and hopefully it'll turn out to be the last one he wears at Barcelona," Ramos said, via AS.