Barcelona Transfer Rumors 2017: Barça Will Consider Signing Tottenham's Christian Eriksen

Barcelona seem to be getting nowhere in their attempts to sign Philippe Coutinho since Liverpool refuse to part ways with him no matter how much they offer. With only days left before the start of the 2017–18 La Liga season, the club may have to act fast if they want to start the campaign on the right foot.

According to the Independent, Barcelona have moved on another target and they are now turning their attention to Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen.

"The feeling among the Camp Nou coaching staff is that the Danish international's link-up play is very suited to Barcelona," Miguel Delaney said in his piece for the Independent.

"The irony is that Spurs are likely to be even more difficult to deal with than Liverpool, especially since Eriksen signed a four-year contract extension in September 2016. While there is a belief that Daniel Levy has a selling price for every player, Barca may have to go beyond £100m, given that Spurs sold Kyle Walker for over £50m," he added.

Similar to Coutinho, Eriksen would be a good replacement for Neymar since he's used to being deployed on the left flank of a three-man attacking midfield line. The Danish footballer has the ability to play up front with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, but he's better suited to play as a midfielder. That means he is also seen as a long-term successor to Andrés Iniesta.

Eriksen's passing and dribbling skills are truly world class and he should fit in perfectly with Barcelona. However, the Spurs don't seem to be interested in selling him, so Barça may have to look for more options before the summer transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Reports say Paris Saint-Germain's Ángel Di María is back on the club's radar, and they are still trying to sign Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembélé.