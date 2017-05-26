Barcelona Transfer Rumors 2017: Barcelona Want Manchester United's Ander Herrera

Ander Herrera turned a lot of heads with his play this season as he continued to thrive at Old Trafford, and as expected, it was only a matter of time before Barcelona came calling for the Spanish midfielder.

(Photo: Reuters/Phil Noble)Manchester United's Ander Herrera celebrates after he scores against Chelsea, April 16, 2017.

While the club has yet to make the official announcement, former Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde is expected to succeed Luis Enrique next week. And according to Catalan newspaper Sport, one of his first moves as Barcelona's manager is to go after Herrera. The midfielder played for Valverde at Bilbao during the 2013–14 season before he joined Manchester United.

"Andre has always been on the Barcelona agenda but they had not made a move for him. Last summer they took some steps forward when it seemed like Mourinho was not going to use him, but the club in the end prioritised other types of signings. Valverde's arrival could be vital for a complicated (but financially viable) operation," Lluís Miguelsanz said in his report for Sport.

Herrera has a year remaining on his contract, but Miguelsanz said José Mourinho wanted to sign him to a new deal as soon as possible.

United will probably get a lot if they sold Herrera to Barcelona. However, the Independent reported that sources believe Herrera isn't going anywhere because United will hold on to him.

Well, perhaps they should. Herrera was crucial in their victory against Ajax in the Europa League final and he was the club's best player this past season. United need Herrera on their squad if they want to climb back to the top of the Premier League.

The Daily Mail reported that while Herrera is flattered by Barcelona's interest, he remains committed to United.

Barcelona's midfield is in bad shape right now, so they need someone like Herrera to give it a boost. There are even reports saying that Andrés Iniesta may leave this summer and join Juventus.