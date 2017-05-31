Barcelona Transfer Rumors 2017: Barcelona Will Battle Real Madrid for Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona and Real Madrid are about to go head-to-head for one of the best strikers in the world right now.

(Photo: Reuters/Leon Kuegeler)Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action against Hoffenheim, May 6, 2017.

According to Spanish sports publication Don Balón, Barcelona will go after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in case Paco Alcácer leaves this summer.

Well, Alcácer didn't really do much with the club last season, so they may as well look for a better player to replace him. It will be interesting to see how Aubameyang will fit with Barça, though, because they already have Luis Suárez, Messi and Neymar up front. One of them will have to drop deeper into the midfield.

Diario Gol has also reported that Barça are prepared to sell up to nine players this offseason to raise the funds they need to go after their transfer targets.

According to the report, Alcácer, Arda Turan, André Gomes and Rafinha could be heading for the exit. Surprisingly, defensive mainstays Jérémy Mathieu and Javier Mascherano might be on the way out as well. Aleix Vidal, Lucas Digne and Denis Suárez were also on the list, but the club's not in a hurry to unload them.

Aside from the two Spanish giants, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Manchester City and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing him as well.

Back in April, Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke admitted that Aubameyang might consider leaving if Barcelona or Real Madrid were interested in him, and he doesn't think the Gabonese footballer would be want to sign with any other club.

"I think he will stay with us," Watzke said during an appearance on "Doppelpass," according to AS.

"But if Real Madrid or Barcelona come along with an offer, maybe he'll think about it. The rest of the clubs who are interested in him are not really an alternative for him," he continued.

If Aubameyang only wants to entertain offers from Barcelona or Real Madrid, then PSG, City and Chelsea should be out of the picture.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol has also reported that Aubameyang is ready to leave Dortmund this summer, so the bidding war is about to get interesting.