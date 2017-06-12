Barcelona Transfer Rumors 2017: Borussia Dortmund Want €90 Million for Barça Target Ousmane Dembélé

Barcelona have been keeping an eye on French forward Ousmane Dembélé in the past couple of seasons. Some reports even claimed that they tried to sign him last season while he was still with Stade Rennes. However, he ended up joining Borussia Dortmund last summer.

(Photo: Reuters/Stephane Mahe)Ousmane Dembélé with Stade Rennes in 2016.

After an impressive season with Dortmund, Dembélé is once again linked to a move to Camp Nou and this time the club is determined to get their man. There's one problem, though. Barça will have to pay a lot of money to get him.

According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Dortmund want €90 million (£79 million) for the promising forward. The enormous price tag may discourage Barça from pursuing Dembélé, but Don Balón is claiming that some of their top players are urging the club to sign him.

The publication said Neymar thinks Dembélé will fit in well with the squad because he can easily play up front if one of their front three isn't in the starting XI. Apparently, Lionel Messi likes the idea of signing him as well.

Last week, French centre-back Samuel Umtiti told L'Équipe that Barça were targeting Dembélé this offseason and he thinks the forward would do well with the club.

"Ousmane and I make a lot of fun out of each other, and I know the club is interested in his profile. Of course, all the parties need to come to an agreement, but Ousmane would do us the world of good with his qualities. If he comes, I'll welcome him with open arms," Umtiti said, via ESPN FC.

"If he wants, I'll take him in, he'll sleep at my place and I'll take care of him!" he joked.

Dortmund will try to hold off Barça from signing Dembélé this summer, but they will have to seriously consider selling him if Barcelona are willing to pay €90 million for the forward. After all, everybody has a price.