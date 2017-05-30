Barcelona Transfer Rumors 2017: Can Barcelona Sign Marco Verratti?

Barcelona have just received a huge blow in their bid to sign Marco Verratti.

(Photo: Reuters/Paul Hanna)PSG's Marco Verratti during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg against Barcelona, April 21, 2015.

The Italian midfielder has been a mainstay in the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfield since the 2012–13 season and he seems to be happy where he is.

In an interview following the club's Coupe de France victory over Angers on Saturday, Verratti talked about his desire to stay with PSG and he doesn't think he's going anywhere this summer.

"It's the club that decides, but I think I'll be there [next season]," he said. "Afterwards we will talk with the club like every year," Verratti said, according to Goal.com.

"I still have four years left on my contract and I'm not thinking about leaving. I am very happy to be a part of this project and I have always said that winning with PSG is different from winning with all the other teams because I have been here for five years and I would really like to win something very important here in Paris," he continues.

Well, Verratti clearly wants to stay in the French capital, but PSG can always move him even if he doesn't want to leave.

According to Calciomercato.com's Federico Zanon, PSG want to get their hands on Neymar this summer and they may even consider moving Verratti if they can sign the Brazilian forward. Of course, all of this will depend on Barcelona's willingness to sell a player they invested so much in, so the chances aren't so good right now.

With Andrés Iniesta possibly leaving, Barcelona really have to find a way to sign a suitable replacement. Verratti is one of the top playmaking midfielders in Europe right now and he's perfect for the role. But if he's not available, Barcelona should go after Manchester United's Ander Herrera. Nice midfielder Jean Seri may be an option as well.