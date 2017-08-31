Barcelona Transfer Rumors 2017: Liverpool Agreed to Let Barcelona Sign Philippe Coutinho for €160 Million

(Photo: Reuters/Carl Recine) Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring their second goal against Middlesbrough, May 21, 2017.

Looks like Liverpool may be loosening their grip on Philippe Coutinho in the final hours before the summer transfer window draws to a close.

Yahoo Sports' Duncan Castles has reported that the Reds have informed Coutinho they will allow Barcelona to sign him. The Catalan club will reportedly pay up to €160 million (around £147 million) for the Brazilian winger/attacking midfielder. However, Castles said Liverpool are asking Barça to delay the completion of the transfer because they have yet to sign a replacement for the Brazilian winger/attacking midfielder.

"Coutinho was informed that Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group had finally acceded to his request to exit the Anfield club before he left Merseyside on national team duty. The 25-year-old — who has not played for Liverpool since the beginning of August, missing a series of training sessions with what the club described as a 'sore back' and illness — was yesterday declared 'in perfect condition to play' by Brazil's medical staff," Castles said.

"Liverpool are understood to have asked Barcelona to delay the completion of Coutinho's transfer to allow them to secure a replacement," he added.

According to the BBC, the Reds are set to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal for a fee of £40 million. The versatile attacker will reportedly undergo his medical before the England national team flies to Malta on Thursday for their World Cup qualifier on Friday. And if that deal pushes through, Coutinho's move to Camp Nou may be next.

Coutinho would be a great addition to Barcelona and he's seen as the ideal long-term replacement for midfielder Andrés Iniesta.

Some reports are saying that Barça are planning to unveil him to their fans this Friday, but as of the moment, readers are advised to take the report with a grain of salt because the transfer hasn't been made official yet by the two clubs involved.