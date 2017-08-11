Barcelona Transfer Rumors 2017: Liverpool Reject €100 Million Offer for Philippe Coutinho

(Photo: Reuters/Hannibal Hanschke) Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho (R) in action against Hertha Berlin, July 29, 2017.

The Philippe Coutinho transfer saga just seems to drag on and on with no end in sight for Barcelona.

Liverpool have already rejected an offer of €80 million (around £72 million) from the Catalan giants for the attacking midfielder/winger last month, but Barça have ramped up their pursuit of the Brazilian footballer after they sold Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the BBC, Barcelona lodged a second bid for Coutinho, and this time, they were willing to pay €100 million (around £90 million) — an initial €85 million and €15 million in add-ons — to bring him to Camp Nou. Unfortunately, the Reds have turned down the offer and club boss Jürgen Klopp has insisted that he will not be sold this summer.

"From a financial standpoint, there is no price limit to let him go or a price that we are ready to give in. Our goal is to have the best possible team. So we want to keep our guys and add new ones. That is our plan," Klopp told Sky Germany, via the Telegraph.

"Liverpool is not a club that has to sell players. That is set in stone. So what they pay in the end doesn't matter," he added.

Barcelona can discuss personal terms with Coutinho, but in the end that will not matter because they will still have to convince Liverpool to part ways with their best player. It remains to be seen if Barcelona will make a third offer for the Brazilian footballer before the 2017–18 La Liga season starts next week.

A lot of reports have already mentioned that Coutinho is interested in joining Barcelona, but he will have to hand in a transfer request and force the issue if he wants to join them before the summer transfer closes.

Liverpool have already seen both Luis Suárez and Javier Mascherano leave the club to join Barcelona in recent years, and the Reds don't want to let them pick off another one of their top players this summer.