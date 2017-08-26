Barcelona Transfer Rumors 2017: Ousmane Dembélé Joins Barça for an Initial Fee of €105 Million

(Photo:;Reuters/Michael Dalder) Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembélé celebrates after scoring a goal.

Barcelona have finally made a marquee signing this summer.

The club announced that they have signed Ousmane Dembélé from Borussia Dortmund for €105 million (around £97 million) plus a potential €42 million (around £39 million) in add-ons if certain conditions are met. The French footballer is set to arrive in Barcelona on Sunday and he will have his medical on Monday morning before he is officially presented to fans at Camp Nou.

Dembélé will sign a five-year contract with Barça. His buyout clause is set at €400 million.

"Dembele gives us width, something we lost and we needed. He can play on the left or the right, or even through the middle, he is quick and he is technically good. We hope he's going to add a lot to the team," Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde said in a press conference shortly after the club signed the 20-year-old forward, via ESPN FC.

Valverde also mentioned that the club is going to make more moves before the summer transfer window closes next week. That means Barça are still not giving up hope in signing Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho.

Liverpool have already turned down three bids from the Catalan club, but Yahoo Sport has reported that the Brazilian footballer relationship with club manager Jürgen Klopp has deteriorated to the point that he's now considering making a public statement to force a move away from the Reds.

"Coutinho is willing to say that Liverpool is making his life miserable and that he wants to leave. He has been very patient, but at the end of the day it is his option as a player to leave the club — and he wants to do exactly that," a source told Yahoo Sport.

Dembélé's signing should appease the players and fans, but Barcelona still have time to sign Coutinho and they will probably step up their chase for the winger/attacking midfielder in the next few days. Reports say they are already preparing a fourth bid worth €150 million (around £138 million) for the Brazilian.