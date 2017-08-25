Barcelona Transfer Rumors: Barça Eyeing Leipzig's Naby Keïta and Schalke's Leon Goretzka

(Photo: Reuters/Ina Fassbender) Schalke 04's Leon Goretzka applauds after their match against Borussia Dortmund, Nov. 8, 2015.

As of the moment, Barcelona are reportedly going to make a last-ditch attempt to sign Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, and they are stepping up their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembélé as well.

However, Barça also understand that they are running out of time with the summer transfer window closing next week. The club will have to turn their attention elsewhere if they want to make more signings this summer and they seem to be eyeing a couple of young footballers who have made a name for themselves while playing in the Bundesliga.

Mundo Deportivo has reported that Barcelona sporting director Roberto Fernández and chief of scouting Urbano Ortega were in attendance to watch Naby Keïta and Leon Goretzka in action when RB Leipzig took on Schalke last Saturday.

Keïta was one of Liverpool's top transfer targets this summer, but Leipzig have refused to even consider parting ways him because they didn't want to send the wrong message to the fans and the other players on their squad.

"He has a contract and he will accomplish it. To sell him would not only be a proof of distrust to our fans but also the wrong sign for our players like Timo Werner, who is in demand too," Leipzig owner Dietrich Mateschitz said last month, via the Telegraph.

Leipzig surprised many by finishing second in Germany's top flight last season, and they want to field a squad that can compete against the likes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. They will also have to play in the Champions League this season.

Leipzig refused to let Keïta leave when Liverpool came calling. Can Barcelona convince them to sell him?

Goretzka seems like a more realistic target for Barça. The German midfielder's current contract is due to expire next summer and Schalke may be willing to sell him. The problem is, he's not exactly the big-name footballer fans want the club to sign this summer.