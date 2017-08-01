Barcelona Will Target Former Real Madrid Midfielder Mesut Özil If They Fail to Sign Philippe Coutinho

(Photo: Reuters/John Sibley Livepic) Arsenal's Mesut Özil in action against Burnley, Jan. 22, 2017.

Arsenal are doing their best to hold on to Alexis Sánchez all summer, but they better keep an eye on their other star as well because he's about to become a transfer target for one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

According to Spanish news outlet Don Balón, Barcelona are expected to turn their attention to Mesut Özil if they fail to lure Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool. The report claims that they are prepared to pay €60 million (around £53 million) to bring the German footballer to Camp Nou.

Özil played for Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013, so Barça know what he's capable of. He is still one of the best midfielders in the world today, but one has to wonder if they should pay that much for a player who's entering the final year of his contract.

Özil has yet to sign an extension with Arsenal and he can leave for nothing next summer, but Gunners boss Arsène Wenger doesn't seem to be worried about losing him after the season. But if Barcelona offer them that much money for the German midfielder they will have to think long and hard about letting him leave.

Barcelona originally wanted Paris Saint Germain's Marco Verratti as a long-term replacement for Andrés Iniesta, but the Parisians refused to sell him. Talks with Liverpool for Coutinho haven't been productive either, so Barça may have to look elsewhere if they want to add an attacking midfielder this summer.

In any case, it would be fun to see Özil in a Barcelona uniform, though the Real Madrid fan base probably don't want to see him join their fiercest rivals in the league.

Iniesta isn't getting any younger and a playmaker like Özil will be a great addition for the club as they look to win the La Liga and Champion League titles next year.