Barron Trump Bullying: First Lady Melania Trump Thanks Chelsea Clinton for Defending First Son

First lady Melania Trump thanked Chelsea Clinton for defending her son, Barron, from online bullying. The 11-year-old received criticisms for his choice of clothing recently and Clinton addressed the bullies on social media.

Reuters/Kevin Lamarque Barron Trump received criticism online for his casual t-shirt and khaki shorts getup.

Trump thanked Clinton via Twitter with a simple message after the latter called out the media on its attack on Barron. The first lady also used the hashtag #StopChildhoodBullying in her tweet.

"Thank you, Chelsea Clinton," Trump wrote. "So important to support all of our children in being themselves!"

The fuss started with a Daily Caller article that cited Barron's manner of dressing as the first son. The article pointed out that while his parents wear tailored suits and elegant dresses during public appearances, Barron opts for t-shirts and loafers.

Clinton defended the 11-year-old boy by stating that he deserves to enjoy a "private childhood." She also reiterated that it is not right for adults to malign a child, whether online or in real life.

Dear Matty-Barron is A KID. No child should be talked about in the below manner-in real life or online. And for an adult to do so? For shame https://t.co/p9jkGbMG4C — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 22, 2017

The public appreciated Clinton's defense despite her constant criticisms against Donald Trump's actions and decisions since he became president. But this was not the first time the former first daughter spoke up about giving Barron respect.

In January, Clinton expressed that the public needed to let Barron be a kid. She made her statement following countless of jokes and memes that cropped up about the first son after his father's inauguration.

Politics aside, Clinton has been a friend of Barron's sister, Ivanka, for years. Since the presidential campaign and after Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the election, however, it's unclear if the friends have touched base or talked.

"Friendship is always more important than politics," Clinton said in 2015. "I learned that growing up, watching my parents be friends with people across the political spectrum in Arkansas."