'Basketball Wives' Evelyn Lozada News: Reality Star Clashes with Jackie Christie, Brandi Maxiell

It seems that "Basketball Wives" star Evelyn Lozada is not on good terms with a lot of people, as she is seen fighting with co-stars Jackie Christie and Brandi Maxiell.

Facebook/basketballwivesvh1'Basketball Wives' season 6 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT on VH1.

The current sixth season of the reality show features Evelyn and Jackie going at it, throwing hurtful insults at each other. However, it looks like they are taking it to a whole new level, judging by the promo clip for the next episode.

The clip sees Evelyn and Jackie dragging their daughters into the fight. Evelyn previously brought up Ta'Kari, Jackie's daughter. Jackie, on the other hand, pointed out in the sneak peek that Evelyn raised her own daughter, Shaniece, to behave like a prostitute. She told Tami Roman everything. And while Tami advised Jackie not to take things any further, it does not seem like the latter has any intention of taking Tami's guidance.

Evelyn took to her Instagram account to share two sweet videos of her and Shaniece. In the videos, both parties expressed how much they loved each other and how they would not be able to go on without the other.

"I will protect you for the rest of my life," Evelyn captioned the first video, calling her daughter her best friend in the second.

Meanwhile, Evelyn's spat with Brandi went down on Twitter, making it available for the public to see. Brandi claimed that she and Malaysia Pargo were not being treated well, despite being asked to return to the show. She also said that producers asked them to come back because the original "Basketball Wives" stars were quite boring.

The reason WE back was the show was tired and whack and they were filming for almost 3 months and could barely pull 1 episode out of it. — Brandi Maxiell (@BrandiMaxiell) June 13, 2017

And they begged for Malaysia and I to come back. — Brandi Maxiell (@BrandiMaxiell) June 13, 2017

Lies! They brought them back in when the Metoyer sisters didn't work out. #Facts https://t.co/2Vw3TWJa0R — Evelyn Lozada (@EvelynLozada) June 13, 2017

FYI the sisters were still filming while we were there. JS

Evelyn clapped back at the claim by retweeting a Bossip article, saying that Brandi and Malaysia were brought back because of an entirely different reason. According to Evelyn, they were asked to return after it "didn't work out" with Cristen and Aja Metoyer.

