'Basketball Wives' News: Allison Mathis Back in Court to Fight Chris Bosh for Getting Her Fired from the Show

A former cast member of "Basketball Wives" is back in court. Allison Mathis is fighting to keep her lawsuit active against her ex, NBA star Chris Bosh, who is the father of her child, Trinity.

WIKIMEDIA COMMONS Chris Bosh and Allison Mathis will head to trial in connection to her firing from "Basketball Wives."

Mathis claimed that Bosh was the reason why she was fired on "Basketball Wives" but reports indicated that judges dismissed their case on June 21. Mathis is refusing to give up on the lawsuit even as her ex doesn't want this to go to trial.

The "Basketball Wives" cast member said that prior to joining the show in 2011, she agreed to respect Bosh's privacy. Mathis said she tried her best to follow the NBA star's wishes and claimed she seldom talked about her ex or even their child on the show.

Bosh, however, met with the producers and accused Mathis of breaking their non-disclosure agreement. Allegedly, Mathis did discuss her breakup with Bosh on camera where she said the NBA star left her while still pregnant with their baby. Producers had no choice but to drop Mathis from "Basketball Wives" or face legal battles against Bosh.

In her new lawsuit, Mathis's lawyers stated her firing caused her a loss of $191,000 per episode, as stipulated in her contract. She also lost up to $1 million in compensation for other opportunities as a cast member of "Basketball Wives," as per a Jasmine Brand exclusive.

Since her firing, Mathis supported herself by working in retail. She also had to file for bankruptcy so that her house won't be repossessed.

The lawsuit between Mathis and Bosh have been going on for years. A trial has been set to start later this year.

Meanwhile, "Basketball Wives" won't air any new episodes this week due to the Independence Day holiday. Instead, viewers on VH1 will be treated to a special recap on what has happened on the show so far this season. A new episode will air on Monday, July 10.