'Basketball Wives' News: Jackie Christie Throws Shade at Series Creator and Co-Star Shaunie O'Neal

(Photo: Facebook/basketballwivesvh1) Promotional image for "Basketball Wives."

Aside from her beef with Evelyn Lozada, Jackie Christie is reportedly at odds with "Basketball Wives" castmate and creator Shaunie O'Neal.

Christie sat down for an interview with "The Breakfast Club" on Tuesday and opened up about the show's recently concluded season 6. When asked about her involvement in the program's success, Jackie said that she "built" the VH1 series to where it is now.

"It's my baby. I built this," Christie explained. "I been here. I cultivated it. I built the audience ... and that's why I continue to do it because it's a thing with me now where this is my following. This is my legacy I'm leaving behind," she went on to say.

Behind the camera, O'Neal serves as the "Basketball Wives" creator and executive producer. It is the reason why many consider her as the boss. Christie believes otherwise, as she mentioned during the interview that O'Neal does not have the power to fire her.

Christie is the wife of retired National Basketball Association (NBA) player Doug Christie. She has been a cast member of the reality series since the L.A.-based spinoff kicked off in 2011. The 48-year-old had a feud with fellow castmate Lozada in season 6, which came to an explosive end in the reunion episode.

Speaking with Wetpaint, Christie explained that she did not have any issues with Lozada's return to the series. Things only got worse between them when Lozada started getting involved in Christie's troubled relationship with her estranged daughter, Takari Lee.

Lee claims that Christie physically abused and neglected her as a child. She even published a tell-all memoir in which she detailed her accusations against Christie. The reality star, however, denied her daughter's statements and said Lee was just depressed when she released her claims. Christie also shared a series of text messages from Lee that may cast doubt on her version of what really happened.

VH1 has yet to announce an official premiere date for "Basketball Wives" season 7.