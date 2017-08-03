'Basketball Wives' News: Jackie Christie's Daughter Calls Her Out for Death Threats Against Evelyn Lozada

Facebook/BasketballWivesVH1 A promotional image for "Basketball Wives" on VH1.

After the "Basketball Wives" season 6 episode 15 aired this week, Ta'Kari Lee, who is reality star Jackie Christie's daughter, has called out her own mother after she threatened to stab co-star Evelyn Lozada.

During the recent episode, viewers saw Evelyn receiving an early copy of Ta'Kari's book titled "Lights to Her Shadow." She read a few lines, and apparently, Christie's daughter stated that she remembers her mother every time she hears "Gold Digger" by Kanye West.

Jackie did not feel good about this. She and Malaysia Pargo were seen on the lower deck of the yacht, separate from the rest of the group, where the former talks to the latter about possibly stabbing Evelyn. Malaysia thought the best thing to do was to urge her friend to stay out of trouble by leaving the yacht, which they did.

Before her departure, Jackie explained to the other "Basketball Wives" cast members who went after them, except for Evelyn and Jeniva who remained where they were, that she was leaving because she only wanted to ensure everybody's safety on the yacht as it might get ugly if she remains.

Recently, Ta'Kari shared a text image on her private Instagram account, which was reposted by Baller Alert, defending Evelyn and also calling out Jackie for dragging another cast member, Tami Roman, into the drama.

"Tami stays liking my sibling's pages and my step dads... No problem there... But Ev liking pics of my kids is wrong?" Ta'Kari said. "I never called her an abuser or even a bad mother, I said I was treated differently and I was backed up by my sister who came on the show and said the same thing."

#JackieChristie's daughter #TakariLee responds to her mother's blow up on #BasketballWives. Jackie called out #ShaunieOneal for saying she didn't know who to believe between Jackie and Takari and #EvelynLozada for keeping in touch with Takari A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Aug 1, 2017 at 4:14am PDT

She also explained in the caption that her mother, Jackie, has no right to dictate whom she chooses to keep in touch with.

Ta'Kari wrote: "From my son's accident to this... I can communicate with whomever I wish... And u continue to do the same... Jackie should be concerned with why she don't communicate with me."

"Basketball Wives" airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on VH1.