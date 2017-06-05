'Basketball Wives' News: Laura Govan's Home Burglarized

Lady luck is not on Laura Govan's side. Burglars broke into former "Basketball Wives: LA" reality star Laura Govan's San Fernando house, taking heaps of cash as well as jewelry. Recently, she also got into an accident with beau Derek Fisher.

Facebook/BasketballWivesVH1 Promotional image for "Basketball Wives"

According to TMZ, Govan found her house ransacked by burglars when she got home from a vacation. The police report issued by Govan indicated that her kitchen windows were shattered, which most likely was how the thieves got inside.

Govan reported missing cash of about $98,000 and jewelry worth $615,000, including a $50,000 Rolex watch.

The former "Basketball Wives" star has a security system, but it reportedly was not activated so their dog sitter could walk in and out of their home. As for the video footage of that night, Govan said that it was not saved, as her security system was not connected to the cloud.

Govan lives in a gated community which has fallen victim to a series of burglaries. Neighbors told authorities that they heard Govan's dog barking at 1 a.m., but they brushed it aside. In addition, her motion sensor doorbell was activated around 12:44 a.m.

The robbery happened last month as indicated in the police report.

So far there is no word about the cops' investigation. No arrests have been made. And the authorities have yet to divulge any suspects.

More recently, the New York Knicks' former coach Fisher was arrested for drinking under the influence (DUI) after crashing the car with Govan, his girlfriend, in it, E! News has learned.

California Highway Patrol arrested the former head coach for suspicion of DUI. Both Govan and Fisher managed to escape unscathed after flipping their car.

The pair were northbound, driving on the 101 freeway through Sharman Oaks, California when they crashed. Fisher's 2015 Cadillar veered right, hit the concrete curb and guardrail before flipping over.

More updates should arrive soon.