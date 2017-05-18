'Basketball Wives' News: Saniy-yah Samaa Admits Affair with an NBA 'Top Baller'

VH1's reality series "Basketball Wives" now has more drama with new cast members Saniy-yah Samaa and Cristen on board. Between the two, it was Samaa who caused an uproar online. Now, everyone wants to know which married professional basketball player she had an affair with.

Facebook/basketballwivesvh1 "Basketball Wives" star Saniy-yah Samaa creates buzz online.

"Basketball Wives" newbies Cristen and Samaa butted heads on Monday's episode when the former criticized the latter's looks and shamed her for being "poor." The catfight, however, is not what got the internet hooked. It was Samaa's revelation.

"This was like the top person in the NBA, me and him were cool. I would come to the games with him, sit courtside, front row, I was like a nice little arm piece for him, but did he have someone? Yeah. He had kids with her," Samaa shares.

According to Samaa, she hooked up with NBA's top baller. To make things more specific, Samaa claims that the NBA player is married and has three kids. Hence, the internet blew up, attaching one prominent NBA figure who fits the description — Lebron James. While some are convinced that the top baller she is referring to is James, others believe that it could have been Allen Iverson, as she was previously linked with him. Both NBA stars are married and with kids. James has three, while Iverson has five.

Samaa's revelation, however, does not stop with the admission of the affair. She went on to reveal that they got together on the night before his wedding.

Following the latest drama, "Basketball Wives" showrunner Shaunie O'Neal made a statement. "Let's just say I'm 99 percent sure I know exactly who this man is and, knowing that, girl, you were a homewrecker."

James or Iverson has not yet made any comment on the recent speculations.

More updates should follow.