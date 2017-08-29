'Basketball Wives' News: Shaunie O'Neal on Why New Girls Did Not Work Out; Brandi Won't Appear in New Season

Shaunie O'Neal explains why the new cast members of "Basketball Wives" didn't work out. The creator, star and executive producer also confirmed that Brandi Maxiell won't be coming back when the show is renewed for another season.

Facebook/BasketballWives Shaunie explains why the new girls of the show didn't work out.

In "Basketball Wives" season 6, the recent additions to the cast — Aja Metoyer and Keonna Green — did not play well for the show because of external personal issues between them. In an interview with VH1, Shaunie explained that the new girls didn't disclose everything in pre-casting, and issues eventually came out during filming.

"They had some drama going on before they got to 'Basketball Wives' that was said, but not said. When we were doing the pre-casting we know there was some stuff going on but it didn't seem as intense as it was once we started filming," she said.

Shaunie then revealed that after a month of filming, the issues between the new girls became too intense that they didn't understand what was happening anymore.

"We couldn't get through scenes without them getting into a full-blown argument about this 'stuff' that was going on in their personal lives," she added.

When Shaunie attempted to get the new girls straightened out, it was far more complicated and she didn't know where to start.

"'I don't understand why you guys can't talk to each other,' and 'I don't know why these sisters hate each other so much.' We don't know what this sister brings to this whole problem. It was a mess," she explained.

To patch up the mess, Brandi and Malaysia Pargo came to the rescue to fill up the spots that the new girls would have left on the show.

However, Shaunie has already confirmed that Brandi will not be returning during the "Basketball Wives" reunion highlight.

One of the reasons Shaunie is pleased about it is because of a certain misunderstanding where she was accused of saying that Malaysia and Brandi didn't have substance. Shaunie explained that the words never came out of her mouth, but pointed out she can't recall having a conversation with Malaysia that had substance.

Malaysia defended herself by saying she opened herself up on the show, but Shaunie didn't seem to agree.