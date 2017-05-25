'Basketball Wives' news, spoilers: The wives are divided after Brandi's return and Bonnie-Jill's entrance

The cast of "Basketball Wives" is divided after newcomer Bonnie-Jill Laflin entered the circle and fan-favorite Brandi Maxiell returned.

Bonnie-Jill is a new addition to the cast of VH1's "Basketball Wives." She's a former cheerleader for the Golden State Warriors, alum of the original "Baywatch" cast, a former NBA Lakers scout and, so far, she's formed good ties with Evelyn Lozada, Tami Roman, and executive producer Shaunie O'Neal.

However, Bonnie-Jill and Malaysia Pargo don't appear to get along with each other.

In a sneak peek at an upcoming episode of "Basketball Wives," the wives invite Bonnie-Jill to call out Malaysia about her best friend's appearance at Palm Springs. When the wives arrive in Palm Springs to celebrate Evelyn's IVF success, it appears that Brandi's coincidental appearance is unwelcome.

"You don't just go to Palm Springs. She doesn't golf. So, why was she there?" Bonnie-Jill confronts Malaysia. Malaysia doesn't answer, but she talks about Bonnie-Jill being a minion in her confessional.

"So, BJ poppin' off, she done feel like she got in, with the in-crowd and she has the audacity to come for Malaysia Pargo? Child, please. Sit back, minion. Go back to your masters and tell them I said, 'F–k off," an angry Malaysia lets out.

Meanwhile, the wives shut out Brandi after her return from her absence.

In a previous episode of "Basketball Wives," Tami, Evelyn, and Shaunie took off after Brandi and Malaysia caught them at a restaurant.

But Brandi refused to take the cold shoulder without an explanation and confronted the wives about why they were shutting her out.

"So no one here is going to say a word to me? No one?" Brandi asked them. Without a response, Brandi continued to ask questions, then threw shade at Shaunie.

"Mm, someone wants [it] to seem like they have power," Brandi said of Shaunie.

Catch "Basketball Wives" every Monday night at 9 p.m. EDT on VH1.