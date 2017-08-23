'Basketball Wives' Rumors: Jackie Christie Not Returning for Reality Show's Season 7

Facebook/Basketball Wives Rumors claim that Jackie Christie may no longer return to "Basketball Wives" beginning its season 7.

After her shocking reveals in the reunion special of "Basketball Wives" season 6, rumors now claim that Jackie Christie may no longer be a part of the next season of the reality series.

The long-running drama between Christie and her daughter Takari Lee got even more intense in the reunion special of "Basketball Wives" season 6 as Christie revealed that Lee wants her dead so that she can inherit the $8 million her eldest daughter knows she will be getting.

While there is no way to confirm whether Christie's claims are valid or not, rumors now claim that she may not return for the next season of "Basketball Wives." According to reports, Christie's ongoing conflict with her estranged daughter has soured her relationship with the rest of the cast of "Basketball Wives."

With everybody supposedly against Christie, it is now suspected that the reality TV series will not bring her back in "Basketball Wives" season 7. However, without an official cast announcement for the reality series' upcoming season, it remains unclear if it will really be the case.

Apart from rumors claiming that Christie has been fired from "Basketball Wives," it is also alleged that the reality series is ushering Lee into the series. While seeing the warring mother and daughter together in one reality show is nothing short of exciting, "Basketball Wives" producer Shaunie O'Neal said that it is unlikely to be the case as she respects Christie.

"I feel like Jackie has been a huge part of the (Basketball Wives) franchise for a very long time and I don't want to betray her. And it sucks because she had so much to say about her daughter, and her daughter couldn't defend herself but at the same time, she didn't want that to happen and I was cool with respecting Jackie's wishes to not have her daughter on the show," O'Neal said in a recent interview with VH1.

VH1 has yet to announce the release date of "Basketball Wives" season 7, although the reality series is expected to begin filming this fall.