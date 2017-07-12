'Basketball Wives' Season 6 News: Jennifer Williams Ready to Face Evelyn Lozada?

Facebook/BasketballWivesVH1 Will there be a reconciliation in "Basketball Wives" season 6?

Former "Basketball Wives" star Jennifer Williams seems to be open to a possible reconciliation with one of her past co-stars on the next episode of the VH1 reality series.

In the sneak peek of the episode that will air on Monday, July 17, Williams is back in the franchise to catch up with friend Tami Roman. But during their conversation, the ex-wife of former San Antonio Spurs player Eric Williams asked if Evelyn Lozada has turned a new leaf.

Roman told her that she is still unsure if Lozada is already a changed woman, but she thinks that the latter already learned to manage her temper.

While Williams revealed that she is looking forward to her return to the reality series, she is still skeptical about how she will deal with her former friend. "Evelyn was evil, back in the day, but the fact that Evelyn and I don't have a relationship, it actually makes me really sad because her and I had our own separate friendship before we even met any of these other ladies," the 43-year-old celebrity stated in the trailer.

The falling-out between Williams and Lozada began in 2011 when the former talked about the latter's relationship with Chad Ochocinco during that time.

"The idea of me being jealous of Evelyn's engagement is a bunch of crap, and NO I do not mess around with the same type of guys that Evelyn dates. I am just getting out of a 10-year relationship and am very cautious about who I go out with," Williams stated in her blog post.

Lozada's relationship with Ochocinco already ended, but she and Williams have yet to patch things up.

Williams' return in the sixth season of "Basketball Wives" will be aired by VH1 on its timeslot at 9 p.m. EDT.