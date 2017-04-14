'Basketball Wives' Season 6 Cast: Reality Show Adds Nick Young's Baby Mama; Evelyn Aims to Fix Reality TV

After a five-year hiatus, "Basketball Wives" returns to VH1 next week for its sixth season, featuring old and fresh faces, in a new location that essentially combines the original show with its spin-off.

Facebook/basketballwivesvh1 Promotional banner for the upcoming sixth season of VH1’s reality television series “Basketball Wives.”

The show, which will be relocating to Los Angeles this season, will be featuring a couple of new characters — Keonna Green and Aja Metoyer — while also bringing back Evelyn Lozada, who hopes to fix whatever is wrong with reality television.

Keonna may not be married to or in a relationship with a professional basketball player at present, but she feels that she has earned her place in the show after bearing two kids with Los Angeles player Nick Young back when they were in high school. She broke things off with Nick in college but has since been in her ex-boyfriend's shadow for far too long.

YouTube/VH1

"I think it's time for Keonna to break out of that shell and be who Keonna used to be," Keonna said.

She also added that she's a big fan of reality television and that for this show, the cameras will be capturing her life as a mother, first and foremost. Moreover, she will prove that Keonna does also have a "spicy" side to her and that she's the kind of woman who will speak her mind when she has to, and will not take disrespect from anyone.

On the other hand, Aja is pregnant with an unidentified high profile basketball player and will be taking her two sisters, Melissa and Cristen, along on the show. But although things may have started off on a good note with all of the three sisters in a great place, things have since gone awry with Aja and her siblings, whom she did not expect to "act crazy."

Along with the two fresh faces, "Basketball Wives" OG Evelyn has been inspired by the fans to return to the show. She believes that reality television hasn't been thriving as much as it used to, and she intends to fix that. How she'll do this exactly is something that viewers of the popular reality television show can look forward to.

"Basketball Wives" season 6 premieres on Monday, April 17 at 9 p.m. EDT on VH1.