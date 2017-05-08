'Basketball Wives' Season 6 Spoilers: Malaysia Pargo to Move to Atlanta

"Basketball Wives" continues this Monday as Malaysia Pargo lets the rest of the girls know of about a decision that she's just made. Meanwhile, Brandi Maxiell makes her return to Los Angeles. How will the girls, especially Jackie Christie, deal with this switch-up?

Facebook/basketballwivesvh1A promotional image for the sixth season of VH1’s reality television series “Basketball Wives”

The synopsis for this Monday's episode of "Basketball Wives" has been released by VH-1, but a lot of the show's current drama goes understated in the short summary provided by the production team of the reality TV show.

For one thing, Malaysia Pargo lets off a bombshell in the form of news, stating that the group will be missing one of their girls in the near future. In a sneak peek for episode 5 of "Basketball Wives" season 6, Malaysia lets Shaunie, Evelyn, and Tami know that she's moving out to Atlanta, according to VH-1.

What could have brought Malaysia to her decision when she has just returned to "Basketball Wives" to be with the other ladies? It turns out that Malaysia was able to find a home in a town that's perfect for her. This home will also bring her closer to her friends in Atlanta who have been great to her.

Nobody's affected by the news more than Jackie Christie, another Los Angeles native, who feels that she would be losing a friend who can keep up with her.

"Sometimes I feel a little lonely out here and I feel like Malaysia, she gets me and she understands that I have eccentric ways but she doesn't judge me and I feel like we have a sisterhood," Jackie said about her closest "Basketball Wives" colleague.

Fans of the reality TV show can watch the sneak peek trailer for "Basketball Wives" season 6 episode 5 below. The episode is scheduled to air on Monday, May 8, at 9 p.m. EDT on VH-1.