'Bates Motel' Season 5 Premiere Date, News: Rihanna Checks Into Bates Motel in New Promo Released by A&E

The season 5 premiere of "Bates Motel" is nearing, and A&E has decided to tease fans with a first look video of Rihanna as the iconic Marion Crane. Originated by Janet Leigh in Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho," Marion is seen checking into Bates Motel in the new promo.

Facebook/BatesMotelAETVThe final season of 'Bates Motel' premieres Feb. 20.

Rihanna's casting has been surrounded with so much hype, especially since the character of Marion Crane is timeless. Her shower stabbing scene in the original 1960 film is arguably one of the most iconic killing scenes in movie history, and the new video released by A&E on YouTube shows all the tell-tale signs that Rihanna's Marion will suffer the same fate in the final season of "Bates Motel."

The first look video also provides a glimpse of what the upcoming season will be like. Norman (Freddie Highmore) has continued his descent into madness, pretending to be his mother, Norma (Vera Farmiga), and struggling with the voice in his head. In a previous promo, Norma's frozen corpse is seen kept away in a secret room in Norman's basement. Norman rests his head on the lap of the very same corpse in the new promo.

The clip is brief, lasting only a minute and 14 seconds long, but it manages to deliver suspense, horror, and drama in one neat package. Dylan (Max Thieriot) is concerned about Norman's well-being, but it also looks like he will be getting into an altercation with his half-brother. Alex Romero (Nestor Carbonell), on the other hand, is convinced that Norman is responsible for Norma's death, and he will stop at nothing to make sure Norman gets what he deserves.

But Alex may be beaten to the punch as it is also revealed that the authorities will discover some dead bodies. Norman will be a suspect, but it remains to be seen if he will be charged with anything.

The video ends with Marion, soaked from the rain, checking in at Bates Motel. Norman greets her and gives her a key. The next scene shows him peeking through a peephole he presumably made himself - mimicking the scene in "Psycho" where Anthony Perkins' Norman spies on Marion preparing for a shower.

"Bates Motel" season 5 will premiere on Feb. 20 at 10 p.m. EST on A&E.