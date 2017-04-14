'Bates Motel' Season 5: Alex Out for Revenge; Can Norman Survive Final Two Episodes of the Series?

Mother (Vera Farmiga) may have just made matters worse for her son at the police precinct this week. And with only two episodes left in the series, one can't help but wonder about the grim and unfortunate life of the infamous Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore).

Facebook/BatesMotelAETV Promotional banner for the fifth and final season of A&E’s psychological horror series “Bates Motel.”

Norman had been taken into police custody after confessing to Sheriff Jane Greene (Brooke Smith) that he killed Sam Loomis (Austin Nichols). However, his decision to come clean of the murder did not sit very well with Mother. In her not so subtle ways, she violently knocked her son out and took over his consciousness. But the new sheriff proved to be a lot smarter than Mother gave her credit for.

After an attempt to frame Sam's wife, Madeleine Loomis (Isabelle McNally), for the murder backfired on them, Norman is now facing murder charges times three for the deaths of Sam, Jimmy Brennen (Michael Rogers) and Audrey (Karina Logue).

The official synopsis for the next episode titled "Visiting Hours" reveals that Norman's legal situation will be making a turn for the worse. The trailer for the said episode reveals as much, showing Norman in court being given the conviction of death.

There is also the threat of Alex Romero (Nestor Carbonell) looming on the horizon, gearing up for a revenge that has been a long time coming. He just doesn't want to see justice take Norman's life; he wants to charge right in and do it himself. The trailer also shows a snippet of Norman as Mother, which can make any fan wonder just how much of Norman is still there. Or has he already stepped back completely to let his mother take the reins from this point onward?

On the other hand, Emma Decody (Olivia Cooke) will be taking care of their family business, while Dylan (Max Thieriot) is caught between his past and his future.

"Bates Motel" season 5 episode 9 airs on Monday, April 17 at 10 p.m. EDT on A&E.